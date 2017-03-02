DOJ issues lookout order vs QC road rage suspect

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a Lookout Bulletin Order (LBO) against the suspect in a recent road rage incident in Quezon City.

The suspect, Fredison Atienza, is still at large after allegedly gunning down Anthony Mendoza last Saturday.

In a memorandum dated March 1, DOJ Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd ordered Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente to instruct all immigration officers in the country’s airports and seaports to be on the lookout for Atienza.

Mendoza was slain after during a dispute with Aienza on D. Tuazon Street and Quezon Avenue.

The DOJ wanted to ensure that Atienza will not escape from the country and face charges against him.

“In order not to defeat the ongoing investigation by the Quezon City Police Department, you are hereby directed to include Mr. Fredison Atienza in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order, disseminate the information, instruct all immigration officers to be on the lookout/alert for the above-named individual should he pass through the immigration counters in any of our international airports and seaports,” Aguirre said.

“You are further directed to promptly relay to the Office of the Secretary such information,” he added.

Aguirre ordered all immigration officers not to allow Atienza to board any flight and inform the DOJ of any attempt by the suspect to leave the Philippines.

“Take all other appropriate actions including, but not limited to, coordinating with other concerned offices and agencies and even airlines, especially since international passengers are customarily required to check in within a specified number of hours before the flight,” the LBO said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) was furnished a copy of the lookout order.

An LBO is different from a court-issued hold departure order (HDO) in that the former mandates the BI to be on the lookout for the subject and to verify the status of a case against the subject person and not to restrict an individual from leaving the Philippines.

But persons covered by the LBO must ask for an Allow Departure Order (ADO) from the DOJ secretary before they can be allowed to leave the country.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Land Cruiser (AHA 3458) used by the suspect in the February 25 road rage killing was voluntarily surrendered by a friend of the suspect to the police also on Thursday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, said the vehicle was turned over to them by a certain Alfamil Yap, who brought the car to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) at Camp Karingal in Quezon City.

According to Eleazar, CIDU chief Supt. Rodelio Marcelo said Yap surrendered the vehicle upon the advice of a lawyer.

Michael Mendoza, the victim’s brother who witnessed the shooting, positively identified the surrendered Toyota Land Cruiser as the same vehicle that the suspect was driving when the fatal shooting happened.

Eleazar said Atienza is armed and dangerous.

