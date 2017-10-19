DoJ junks Faeldon’s plea to dismiss drug charges

Criminal charges against former Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon in connection with a P6.4-billion shabu shipment will proceed after the Department of Justice (DoJ) panel of prosecutors junked his motion to dismiss.

The panel ruled that it has jurisdiction to conduct preliminary investigation concerning the criminal raps filed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) against him.

It said it was well within its jurisdiction to determine whether the charges filed against Faeldon would fall under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act or Republic Act (RA) 9165.

Section 90 of RA 9165 states that violation of the law will be tried and heard exclusively by the Regional Trial Court designated by the Supreme Court.

“[T]his panel finds no cogent reason to deviate from the earlier positions of the [DoJ] that it has jurisdiction to conduct preliminary investigation over drug cases involving public officers and employees including those who have a salary grade of 27 and higher, especially so that such position was affirmed by the Supreme Court in the said en banc case [Sen. de Lima vs Juanita Guerrero], and as to this date, remains unreversed,” the panel of prosecutors stated.

In Thursday’s hearing, Faeldon personally subscribed to his counter-affidavit before the panel.

The former commissioner is being accused of conspiring to import illegal drugs and coddling drug traffickers, both of which are violations under RA 9165.

Faeldon is also facing charges of graft, obstruction of justice and negligence, which are criminal offenses under the Revised Penal Code.

In his counter-affidavit, the former Customs chief argued that the allegations against him by Norman Balquiedra, PDEA Seaport Interdiction Unit chief, are baseless and are “mere imaginations.”

“His allegations, being mere imaginations or worse hallucinations, are wholly insufficient to sustain the view of herein respondent’s culpability, even remotely or indirectly, as his imaginations cannot be considered as proceeding from his personal knowledge,” his counter-affidavit stated.

According to Faeldon, Balquiedra failed to show proof of his direct participation in the P6.4-billion shabu shipment.

“Because even in his dreams, this Balquiedra could not even pin, let alone prove, my direct or even indirect participation in the P6.4-billion shabu smuggling, he desperately charged me instead with ‘conspiring’ with my co-respondents, all of whom were former BoC employees, in importing the said contraband,” he said.

Faeldon added that the charges against him were the handiwork of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who made the move via his alleged errand boy, former PDEA-National Capital Region (NCR) Director Wilkins Villanueva.

“Balquiedra is a pakawala [spy]of [Villanueva], having worked for the latter at the PDEA-NCR, which Villanueva previously headed.

“Villanueva in turn, was well-known at the PDEA, as Sen. Lacson’s errand boy,” he stated.