DOJ junks rape case vs Vhong Navarro

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday junked the rape charges against actor and entertainer Ferdinand “Vhong” Navarro filed by model Deniece Milinette Cornejo.

In a resolution dated September 6, the DoJ said there was no probable cause to indict Navarro on two counts of rape, and attempted rape, reversing an original recommendation for the filing of criminal cases in court.

The ruling was signed and approved by Severino Gaña, officer in charge of the prosecutor general’s office.

The complaint was filed with the Office of the City Prosecutor of Taguig following incidents that took place in Cornejo’s condominium unit in Taguig in 2014.

The case eventually reached the DoJ.

“[T]he voluminous records of this case was meticulously scrutinized vis-à-vis the original resolution finding probable cause. However, such thorough scrutiny has failed to make us engender a well-founded belief that the rape and attempted rape described by complainant actually happened,” the DoJ resolution stated.

“[I]n view of the foregoing, the complaints for rape and attempted rape against respondent are hereby dismissed for want of probable cause,” it said.

‘Credibility issue’

The DoJ ruling said Cornejo’s narration of events was not credible.

Cornejo, it said, “suffers from a very serious credibility issue” brought about by the inconsistencies of her complaint-affidavits against Navarro.

“[Cornejo’s] story about the incident on January 17, 2014 changed from no rape (or anything amorous for that matter) happening (first complaint-affidavit), to rape being committed by force (second complaint-affidavit), and finally to rape being committed rendering her dizzy and weak due to a date rape drug-laced wine (third complaint-affidavit),” it pointed out.

“On the other hand, complainant’s story about the incident on January 22, 2014 started from rape being committed by force (first complaint-affidavit), to absolutely having no mention about any incident (second complaint-affidavit), until the events morphed into a mere attempt to rape her (second complaint-affidavit),” it added.