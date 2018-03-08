DoJ junks raps vs Tunisian ‘terrorist’

The Department of Justice dismissed the criminal charges filed by the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines against a Tunisian suspected to be a member of the Islamic State (IS).

Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr. signed the resolution dismissing the charges of illegal possession of explosive devices and firearms against Fehmi Lassqued and his Filipina live-in partner Anabel Moncera Salipada for lack of merit.

The Regional Police Intelligence Operations Unit (RPIOU) of the National Capital Region Police Office filed the complaint against Lassqued and Salipada.

“After a careful review and evaluation of the evidence submitted by the parties, the undersigned finds no probable cause to charge respondents for violations of R.A. 10591 and R.A. No. 9516,” Catalan said.

“Basic and well-established is the rule that the party alleging has the burden of substantiating his allegation and any declaration or assertion not so substantiated is, at best, a self-serving statement or declaration which is inadmissible in evidence for being hearsay,” he added.

The two were arrested in their apartment in Adriatico Street, Ermita, Manila early this month.