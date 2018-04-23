DOJ opens probe on Rappler tax evasion raps on Tuesday

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) will open its preliminary investigation on the P133-million tax evasion case filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) against online news site Rappler on Tuesday.

Summoned by the Justice department for the hearing at 11 a.m. were Rappler Holdings Corp. (RHC) president Maria A. Ressa and treasurer James C. Bitanga, warning them that their failure to attend shall be considered a waiver on their defense.

Assistant State Prosecutor Zenamar Machacon-Caparros said that the preliminary investigation would give respondents the opportunity to explain their side and submit counter-affidavits on the tax evasion complaint filed by the BIR.

“You are hereby warned that failure on your part to comply with this subpoena shall be considered as a waiver to present your defense and the case shall be considered submitted for resolution based on the evidence on record,” read the DOJ subpoena.

The charges were filed by the BIR last March 8. It alleged that RHC, and its executives –Ressa and Bitanga– violated Sections 254 and 255 in relation to Sections 253(d) and 256 of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) for their willful attempt to evade or defeat tax and for deliberate failure to supply correct and accurate information in its annual income tax return (ITR) and value added tax returns (VAT) in 2015.

The case stemmed from RHC’s alleged non-payment of P91,320,481 in income tax and P42,520,824 in VAT for a total of P133,841,30 for the year 2015.

Aside from Ressa and Bitanga, the BIR also filed a complaint against certified public accountant Noel Baladiang for violating Section 257(A)(2) of the Tax Code for signing and certifying the financial statements of RHC despite the clear omission and misstatement of his client’s actual taxable income.

The BIR said that RHC on separate occasions purchased common shares from Rappler Inc. amounting to P19,245,875 and thereafter sold Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) to two foreign firms worth P181,658,758.67.

BIR said RHC used the same common shares it purchased from Rappler as the underlying share of the PDRs for profit and transmitted economic rights to the PDR holders.

The BIR pointed out that the transactions entered into by RHC proved that it was a dealer in securities and thus subject to IT and VAT.

Another hearing is set on May 11. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL