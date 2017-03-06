DOJ orders NBI to probe killing of barrio doctor

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a probe of the killing of a barrio doctor in Lanao del Norte on March 1.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd ordered NBI Director Dante Gierran, mandating the bureau to do a case build-up to identify the perpetrators of the killing of doctor Dreyfuss “Toto” Perlas.

Perlas, 31, was riding his motorbike on his way home from a medical mission when he was shot from behind in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.

Police recovered from the crime scene an empty shell of a caliber .45 and Perlas’ blue motorbike.

The killing of Perlas was condemned by many sectors.

Perlas, a scholar of the Department of Health, was a member of Batch 30 of the Doctors to the Barrios program of the DOH.

As such, he was under contract to serve for two years in a depressed area with no doctors.

Perlas chose to be assigned to Sapad town in Lanao del Norte, a place that had seen no doctor until he arrived there.

His family and friends had feared for his safety but Perlas decided to stay on even after his contract ended.

On March 4, a suspect in Perlas’ death was killed after resisting arrest in Barangay Tiacongan, Kapatagan.

The Department of Health has declared Dr. Perlas a Hero on National Health.