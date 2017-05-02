DOJ orders probe on Charlie Ang’s claim

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday tapped the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the claim of Filipino-Chinese businessman Charlie Ang against Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. Under Department Order No. 267, Aguirre himself mandated the NBI to “conduct the investigation and case build-up” on the issues. The NBI is under the administrative supervision of the DOJ. Aguirre has denied Ang’s accusation linking him to illegal gambling operations. Aguirre dismissed as false and fabricated the accusation of Ang that the DOJ chief, Esperon and members of Philippine Military Academy Class ’82 were planning to liquidate him to weaken the virtual jai alai operations of Meridien. Ang has been convicted by the Sandiganbayan in connection with the plunder case against former President Joseph Estrada. He entered into a plea bargaining agreement for a lesser offense and was charged only with corruption of public official.

Jomar Canlas