DoJ to probe ‘Yellow Army’ bank accounts

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday announced a probe into the bank accounts of members of the “Yellow Army,” or personalities close to former president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd made the revelation in a news conference of the multi-sectoral group “Citizen National Guard-Save the Nation Movement.”

The group, which also invited Chief Public Attorney Persida Acosta to the news conference, is an association that vows to “defend the country and defend the president” amid what it claims were moves from various quarters to cause regime change aided by “foreign intelligence agencies.”

Aguirre’s announcement came after the Office of the Ombudsman began a probe into the bank accounts of President Rodrigo Duterte and his family, which has sparked a word ward between the Chief Executive and the investigating body.

The Justice chief refused to name the persons under investigation.

“This is an ongoing investigation. I’m sorry, I cannot tell you but many [of them are]in the opposition; we have dug these bank accounts of opposition personalities,” he said.

Aguirre however said the investigation would cover bank accounts in Switzerland, Malaysia and Australia.

Only the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has the authority to access foreign bank accounts, the DoJ chief noted.

“In due time, we will release [information],” Aguirre said.

Earlier, President Duterte accused Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th of hiding money in foreign bank accounts.

When Trillanes went to Singapore’s DBS Bank to disprove this, Duterte claimed the senator closed his accounts online prior to his Singapore trip.