DOJ probes use of minor in police raid

The Department of Justice (DoJ) ordered the investigation of 13 members of the Caloocan City Police who brought along a minor on September 7 when they raided a house without a search warrant.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said he ordered the DoJ Task Force on Child Protection to “thoroughly investigate the raid and file the necessary charges against the responsible persons who have committed any act which is tantamount to child abuse.”

“Evidently, any act which inflicts physical or psychological injury, cruelty to or the neglect, sexual abuse of, or which exploits, a child is child abuse. Cases of child abuse should be punished to the full extent of the law,” he said.

The raid was conducted on the house of a 51-year-old policewoman who was suspected of being involved in the illegal drug trade.

A CCTV footage showed that police officers used a bolt cutter to enter the house with the minor. Then they took a watch and a cell phone. The minor was later seen holding up the items to another police officer and pocketing them as the officer held up a finger to his lips as a sign for the child to keep quiet.

With the use of the CCTV footage, the family discovered the theft of a cell phone, a wallet, and two watches with a total value of P30,000.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde ordered the relief of the entire 1,200-strong Caloocan City police force because of the incident.