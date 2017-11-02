DOJ sets probe against Maute recruiter 

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) set on Friday the preliminary investigation on the rebellion complaint filed against a woman accused of recruiting foreign fighters to aid the Maute terrorist group in Marawi City.

Karen Aizha Hamidon, 36, was arrested last October 11 in her residence in Taguig City following a search by the National Bureau of Investigation-Counter Terrorism Division (NBI-CTD).

The NBI filed 14 counts against her for violation of Article 138 of the Revised Penal Code (inciting a rebellion or insurrection) in relation to Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10175) before the DOJ.

Found in her possession were laptops and other electronic gadgets she was using to recruit foreigners to join or contribute financially to the cause of the Maute group.

On Friday, Hamidon has a chance to refute the allegations against her.

Hamidon first caught the attention of authorities after she recruited several Indian nationals in 2016 to come to the Philippines and join the radical Islamic extremist groups in Mindanao.

NBI said she was the wife of Nasar Khalifa Philippine leader Mohammad Jaafar Maguid, also known as Tokboy and Abu Sharifa. His group was tagged as responsible for the deadly night market attack in Davao City on September 2016. In January, authorities killed Maguid in Sarangani province.

Hamidon, according to NBI, is also a former wife of Muhammad Shamin Mohammed Sidek, a Singaporean national who was detained for his links with the international terror group IS. She is allegedly very close to Australian Islamist preacher Musa Cerantonio.

On the day she was arrested, Hamidon posted messages on Telegram, a social media application like Facebook, asking local and foreign Muslims to help Maute fighters. She is currently under the custody of the NBI.