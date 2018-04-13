DoJ starts new probe vs Espinosa, other ‘drug lords’

The Department of Justice started on Thursday its preliminary investigation of the complaint filed against alleged big time drug lords Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim, Peter Co and several others.

Espinosa attended the hearing but Lim was a no-show.

Lim, through his lawyers, questioned the reopening of the drug charges.

“The reopening of this case for further reception of evidence, after its dismissal due to insufficiency of evidence, reeks of bias and prejudice against Mr. Lim,” the lawyers said.

The National Prosecution Service dismissed the drug charges against Lim and his co-accused in December last year.

However, the ruling was strongly assailed and was slammed by President Rodrigo Duterte, prompting former Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd to void the resolution and order a new investigation.

During the hearing yesterday, prosecutors ordered the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to submit its comment on Lim’s motion to conduct a separate preliminary investigation on the illegal drug raps filed against him.

The CIDG is now represented by the Office of the Solicitor General.

The PNP was supposed to submit its evidence on Thursday but it asked for more time to collate additional evidence. The police was directed to submit all its evidence on April 30.

The complaint against Lim and Co arose from alleged drug transactions from February 2013 to August 2015 involving at least 90 kilos of shabu.

The CIDG claimed that the illegal drugs were delivered to a grocery store in Makati City and were distributed by Espinosa’s men in Bohol, Samar, Northern and Southern Leyte, Biliran and some parts of Cebu.