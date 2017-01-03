DOJ starts probe of Chinese drug lords

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will on Tuesday start the preliminary investigation of the criminal charges filed against Chinese arrested in the P6-billion drug bust in San Juan City on December 23.

The investigation will be conducted by Assistant State Prosecutors Mary Jane Sytat and Ethel Rhea Suril.

Those charged were Shi Gui Xiong, Che Wen De, and Wu Li Yong and their Filipino cohorts Abdullah Mahmod Jahmal, Salim Cocodao Arafat, and Basher Tawaki Jamal.

The accused were arrested in a drug bust led by the National Bureau of Investigation where 890 kilos of shabu with a street value of almost P6 billion were seized.