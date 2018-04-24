DoJ starts Rappler tax probe

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) opens today its preliminary investigation over the P133-million tax evasion case filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) against the holding company that owns online news outfit Rappler.

Summoned by the justice department were Rappler Holdings Corp. president Maria A. Ressa and treasurer James C. Bitanga, warning them that their failure to attend would be considered a waiver of their right to present their defense.

Assistant State Prosecutor Zenamar Machacon-Caparros explained that the preliminary investigation would give the respondents the opportunity to explain their side and submit counter-affidavits on the tax evasion complaint filed by the BIR.

“You are hereby warned that failure on your part to comply with this subpoena shall be considered as a waiver to present your defense and the case shall be considered submitted for resolution based on the evidence on record,” read the DoJ subpoena.

The DoJ set the preliminary investigation at 11 a.m. There will be another hearing on May 11.

The BIR’s March 8 complaint rests on the premise that Rappler Holdings became a

dealer in securities subject to income and value-added taxes, after buying common shares in subsidiary Rappler Inc. worth P19,245,975.00, and selling securities called Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) to two foreign companies for P181,658,758.67.

The bureau pointed out that Rappler Holdings used the common shares it bought from Rappler Inc. as the underlying shares of the PDRs for profit, and transmitted economic rights to the PDR holders, Northbase Media and Omidyar Network.

The BIR said Rappler Holdings and its officers violated Sections 254 and 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code, for “willful attempt to evade or defeat tax [liabilities]and for deliberate failure to supply correct and accurate information” in the company’s annual income tax return and value added tax returns for 2015.

Rappler was held liable for non-payment of P133,841,305.75 – income tax of P91,320,481.08 and value-added taxes worth P42,520,824.76.

Rappler Holdings’ annual tax returns for 2015, according to the BIR, did not reflect tax payments for the PDR sale.

Aside from Ressa and Bitanga, the BIR also filed a complaint against certified public

accountant Noel Baladiang for violating Section 257(A)(2) of the tax code, for signing and certifying the financial statements of Rappler Holdings despite the clear omission and misstatement of the company’s taxable income.

In the March Rappler story on the BIR complaint, Ressa called the tax evasion charges “ludicrous,” pointing out that the BIR itself had named Rappler one of its top 500 taxpayers.

“This is clear intimidation and harassment. The government is wasting its energy and resources in an attempt to silence reporting that does not please the administration,” Ressa was quoted as saying.

In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked the certificate of incorporation of Rappler Inc. and Rappler Holdings for violating the Constitution’s foreign equity restrictions in mass media, ruling that Rappler gave control to Omidyar Network of eBay founder Pierre Omidyar through PDRs.

The SEC also voided the PDRs. Rappler Holdings issued over seven million PDRs covering shares of Rappler Inc. to Omidyar Network for a $1-million investment.

Under Article XVI, Section 11 (1) of the Constitution, “The ownership and management of mass media shall be limited to citizens of the Philippines, or to corporations, cooperatives or associations, wholly-owned and managed by such citizens.”

Omidyar Network later announced it was donating the PDRs to Rappler senior managers to adhere to the SEC ruling.

The case is pending before the Court of Appeals.