DOJ summons accused police killers of Espinosa

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday summoned the police officers who were implicated in the killing of Albuera (Leyte) Mayor Rolando Espinosa.

DOJ prosecutors earlier issued subpoenas in connection with preliminary investigation of the case.

The preliminary investigation of the complaint filed by the National

Bureau of Investigation (NBI), set two hearings on the case on

December 20, 2016 and January 8, 2017, 10 a.m., at the DOJ Multi-Purpose Hall.

The panel, headed by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Lilian Doris Alejo, will determine if the complaints forwarded by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) shall warrant a filing or dismissal of the case.

Alejo will be joined in the panel by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas, Assistant State Prosecutors Jinky Dedumo and Karla Cabel and Prosecution Attorney Moises Acayan.

The Alejo team of prosecutors will be tasked to evaluate the complaints filed against members of the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group who were involved in the serving of warrants against Espinosa and a fellow inmate at a sub-provincial jail last November 5.

Charges for the crime of murder, robbery, malicious procurement of search warrant, perjury and planting of evidence under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act were filed by the NBI before the Department of Justice on December 2 against 25 people, including Supt. Marvin Marcos, former CIDG Eastern Visayas director, and other members of the raiding team.

Also charged with perjury and malicious procurement of search warrant was Paul Olendan, the witness used by the police to obtain the search warrants against Espinosa and Raul Yap from Judge Tarcelo Sabarre Jr. of the Regional Trial Court branch 30 in Basey, Samar.

The NBI said testimonial and forensic evidence has shown that the mayor, a “narco politician,” was killed in a police rubout. JOMAR CANLAS