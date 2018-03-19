DoJ summons Aquino over Dengvaxia

The Department of Justice (DoJ) ordered former President Benigno Aquino 3rd and two of his Cabinet officials to answer criminal charges filed against them in connection with the deaths of children inoculated with Dengvaxia.

Prosecutors have issued a subpoena ordering Aquino to appear before a panel created to investigate the case at 10 a.m. on March 23.

Also ordered to appear were former Health Secretary Janette Garin and former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad. The complaint was filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and the Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution Inc. (VPCI).

Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr. assigned Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rossane Balauag to head the panel, with Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Hazel Decena Valdez and Assistant State Prosecutors Consuelo Corazon Pazziuagan and Gino Paolo Santiago as members.

Aquino, Abad and Garin were directed to submit their counter-affidavits to refute the charges of multiple homicide and physical injuries and malversation of public funds.

Also covered by the subpoena were officials of Zuellig Pharma and Sanofi Pasteur. The latter developed the anti-dengue vaccine.

Included in the charge sheet were Health Undersecretaries Carol Tinio, Gerardo Bayugo, Lilibeth David, and Mario Villaverde; Health Assistant Secretaries Lyndon Lee Suy and Nestor Santiago and other officials – Laureano Cruz, Joyce Ducusin, Mar Wynn Bello, Leonila Gorgolon, Rio Magpantay, Ariel Valencia, and Julius Lecciones; former Health Undersecretaries Nemesio Gako, Vicente Belizario, Jr., and Kenneth Hartigan-Go.

In its complaint, the VACC alleges that Aquino is liable for the mess because he met with Sanofi officials abroad “and juggled funds and authorized the release of a total of P3.55-billion” in procuring the vaccine.

Criminal charges were filed against Abad for issuance of the procurement allotment order; Garin was charged for allowing the procurement and the vaccination of innocent children.