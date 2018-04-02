DoJ’s terrorists’ list dubious – lawmaker

The Department of Justice (DoJ) listing the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) as terrorist is based on bogus information, a lawmaker said on Sunday.

Rep. Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna party-list made the statement in light of the DoJ’s motion pending before the Manila Regional Trial Court seeking to declare the CPP-NPA as terrorist.

The list includes veteran journalist and activist Satur Ocampo, Filipino UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples Victoria Tauli-Corpuz and four former Catholic priests, among others.

President Rodrigo Duterte last month said he is willing to raise the bounty for an NPA rebel from P25,000 to P100,000 so that he will be enticed to kill other rebels.

“This motion must be dismissed. The motion seeks to tag the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization. Look at the names of the 600 people [mentioned in the motion]. The list is revolting because, for one, most of those 600 people are already dead. This move to make them terrorists is a desecration of their death,” Zarate said in a radio interview.

He is one of the 60 lawmakers who authored a resolution of the House of Representatives seeking to resume peace talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front (NDF), including the CPP-NPA.

The NDF is an umbrella group that counts the CPP and the NPA as members.

“Other names are those of mass movement leaders, peace advocates, leaders of indigenous people’s [groups][and]human rights advocates, among others,” Zarate pointed out.

He pushed for the resumption of the peace negotiations.

“The DoJ wants the CPP-NPA identified as terrorist, not the NDF, which is the umbrella organization of communist groups. We see… a room to push for the peace process, as a peace advocate who wants just and lasting peace in Mindanao. In every opportunity that we can [get], we should push for the resumption of the peace negotiations,” Zarate said.

He noted that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s statement setting the surrendering and disarming of members of the CPP-NPA as a precondition to resuming the peace talks is a disregard of the 1992 The Hague Declaration that the peace process should not have preconditions.

“Here comes the Defense secretary saying the communists must lay down their arms first and surrender. What will be the topic of the peace talks if he is calling for surrender and yet there is no agreement on social, economic and political reforms just yet?” Zarate said.

Under the 1992 declaration, cessation of hostilities and disposition of forces come after an agreement on social, economic and political reforms is drawn up.

President Duterte canceled the peace talks with the NDF on July 22, 2017 or three days after the NPA attacked a convoy of the Presidential Security Group in North Cotabato.

At the time, the President also scored the NDF for ordering the NPA to intensify attacks on government forces in response to the declaration of martial law in Mindanao that the group said was “against the people.”