DOLE allots P26.2M livelihood for informal sectors

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) in Region 2 earmarked P26.2 million to augment the income of the region’s vulnerable informal sectors. Sarah Buena Mirasol, DoLE acting regional director, said the funds under the Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program will be distributed in Batanes, Cagayan, Quirino, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya provinces. It will benefit at least 1,310 individuals. Cagayan will get P7.86 million, Isabela gets P10.48 million and P2.62 million each for Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Batanes. The livelihood program will provide beneficiaries with start-up capital to venture into individual or group undertakings and give additional working capital to the existing livelihood activities of the beneficiaries. It will be implemented through the local government unit or an accredited co-partner or through direct administration of the DoLE’s field offices.