DoLE allots P60M cash-for-work for Mayon evacuees

LEGAZPI CITY: To alleviate the plight of the displaced families of Mayon eruption, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd allocated P60 million for emergency and livelihood assistance program for 10,000 families here.

Bello said fund from the labor department will be used for emergency employment of Mayon evacuees housed in various evacuation camps in three cities and six towns.

He said that the initial P30 million given by the DoLE–Bicol regional office was intended for emergency employment program while the additional P30 million from central office is allocated for livelihood program of the evacuees to help them generate income while at the evacuation centers or after decampment.

“The P60 million funds allocated by our office for Mayon victims will benefit 10, 000 families presently staying in various evacuation camps to help them cope up with their needs,” he said.

Bello personally handed over the second tranche of payment for cash-for-work program of evacuees housed at Albay Central Elementary School on Thursday.

Prior to his visit at Albay Central Elementary School, Bello signed a memorandum of agreement at DoLE regional office attended by Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara, Mayor Noel Rosal of Legazpi City and three congressional district representatives whose constituents were beneficiaries of the program.

Bello also turned over three truckloads of hygiene kits including vegetable supply for Mayon evacuees.

Exequiel Sarcauga, DoLE Bicol regional director, said the beneficiaries received P1,450 a week pay for the five-day work at P290 per day.

DoLE, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Public Works and Highways provided emergency cash-for-work program Mayon evacuees following President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive.