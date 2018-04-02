DOLE amends rules on working minors

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has amended its rules that require employers of children below 15 years of age to secure a permit before engaging them in gainful activities.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd issued Department Circular 2 series of 2018 amending a similar directive he issued last year, setting a new tone on the hiring of children for documentary purposes.

Under the new rule, work permit is no longer required for young talents who will be featured in documentary materials, subject to certain provisions for the protection of minors.

It provides that if the child in the documentary material is engaged in child labor, the rule requires the producer to refer the child to the nearest DOLE Office for the necessary services needed by the child and family.

The producer is also enjoined not to disclose the identity of the child laborer including his or her photographs, images or video footages for the best interest of the minor pursuant to the Guide for Media Practitioners on the Reporting and Coverage of Cases Involving Children.

For group working permits, the Labor department must issue a group permit for children appearing in a single project covering those without work permit.

The new rule also requires that before a work permit is issued, the guardian should submit proof of parental authority. This includes proof of relationship to the child and a notarized affidavit that explains the reason for exercising parental authority over the child.

The rule also provides that substitution of child’s guardian in terms of parental authority must only be applied in case of death, absence or unsuitability of both parents and a legal guardian of the child.

Bello explained that generally, the law prohibits the employment of children below 15 years of age, except when a child works directly under the sole responsibility of his or her parents or legal guardian and where only members of his or her family are employed; or where a child’s employment or participation in public entertainment or information is essential.

“In said exceptional cases, the employer shall first secure a work permit from the DOLE before engaging the services of the child,” Bello said.

He stressed that even if a permit has been issued, it is still subject to certain limitations as provided for by Republic Act (RA) 9231, which provides that a child below 15 years of age may be allowed to work for not more than four hours in any given day and not more than 20 hours a week.

A child is not also allowed to work between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.