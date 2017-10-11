Dole declares Hanjin union certification election a failure

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: The organized union of Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction (HHIC) has filed a protest and called for another election after the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) declared as a failure the certification election conducted recently for the three labor unions.

Advertisements

The Alyansa ng Manggagawang Pilipino Organisado–Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (AMAPO-TUCP) however, insisted that Hanjin management prevented most workers from leaving their jobs to cast their votes.

Only 1,433 workers of the 4,046 labor union members in three subcontractor companies at Hanjin went to the polling venue in Barangay San Pablo, Castillejos town during the September 27 to 29 certification elections.

Of the 1,580 Sushicor eligible workers, only 546 were able to cast their votes on September 27; 869 of 2,092 members from Zambanas on September 28 and only 18 workers from Hacor Philippines were able to vote out of 374.

The union leaders claim that Hanjin management barred the voting workers inside the Hanjin facility from leaving the premises after imposing “overtime” and “overday” working hours and other schemes during the scheduled certification elections.

“The Hanjin management is guilty of unfair labor practice that is why there was a failure of elections. They should immediately schedule another certification of election based on Department Order Number 40-03,” said Alfred Gunisto, president of Zambanas-ELA-AMAPO-TUCP.

Fifteen of the 18 Hanjin subcontractor companies have already received an order from DoLE for the holding of a certification election, a requirement and process that must be won by a labor union with 50 percent of the eligible voters casting votes plus one in favor of the labor union.

PATRICK ROXAS