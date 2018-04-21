DOLE gets 30,000 pledges for students

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) obtained about 30,000 pledges to support the working youth under the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES), records from different Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs) in Central Luzon show. DoLE Regional Director Ma. Zenaida Angara-Campita said as early as January 2018, the PESOs facilitated screening, matching and selection process of SPES aspirants with their respective local government units (LGUs) and firms from the private sector. Under the SPES, participating students and out-of-school youth will be working for about 20-28 working days to complete the program. They will be receiving salaries based on the prevailing minimum and applicable LGU wage rates in the region. For this year’s SPES implementation, the DoLE regional office has allocated more than P111.4 million, representing the government’s share for the student’s salaries. The remaining 60 percent share will be shouldered by participating private companies and national government agencies (NGAs) while the LGUs’ approved share will be based on their corresponding classification. About 445 employers from 301 private firms, 129 LGUs, three NGAs, five non-government organizations, two state universities and colleges and five private schools in the region are participating in the program this year.