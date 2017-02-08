DOLE to help displaced workers in 23 closed mines

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will provide assistance to displaced workers affected by the closure of 23 mining companies in functional watersheds.

To deliver this promise, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd has ordered four regional offices to assess the situation of the affected workers.

DOLE offices in Regions 3, 6 and 13 and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) will also conduct profiling of workers for their inclusion in the government’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Program (Tupad).

The “workers who want to have temporary work will be given emergency employment while those who want to have other means of income will also be provided with livelihood assistance,” Bello said.

The regional offices will partner with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to provide training for workers who want to upgrade their skills.

Hired Tupad workers will be paid with the regional minimum wage and will be working for minimum of 15 days and maximum of 30 days.

They will be given social protection under the Government Service Insurance System and provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like safety boots, sweatshirt, hat, gloves and other equipment fitted to their assigned work and/or project.

Meanwhile, an orientation on Occupational Safety and Health will be conducted before the start of project implementation for the workers to be aware of the basic safety and health practices including different unsafe acts and unsafe conditions to prevent work-related accidents. MICAH VARDELEON