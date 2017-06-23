Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has reminded private sector employers to pay their workers correctly and observe applicable pay rules for June 26, Eid’l Fitr, a regular holiday.

Based on the pay rules issued by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), employees who will report for work on this day would be entitled to 200 percent or “double pay” on top of their regular salaries in the first eight hours.

For work done in excess of eight hours, employees are entitled to an additional 30 percent of hourly rate.

If the employee did not work, he or she shall be paid 100 percent of his or her salary for that day.

If the holiday falls on the employee’s rest day and he or she reported for work, the employee would be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her daily rate of 200 percent.

If the employee worked more than eight hours on his or her rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on that day.