DoLE issues guidelines on profiling child laborers

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Wednesday ordered the release of guidelines on the profiling of child laborers aimed at providing more protection to children and effectively keep them away from being used as laborers.

“Given the insufficient data on child laborers, it is necessary to first conduct nationwide profiling of the target child laborers and their families which will serve as a basis for the provision of appropriate services and interventions necessary to remove the children from child labor,” Bello said in an order issued last week.

Child labor refers to any work or economic activity performed by children under 18 years of age that subject them to any form of exploitation or is harmful to their health and safety or physical, mental or psychological development.

On the 2011 survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority, an estimated 2.1 million children aged 5 to 17 years were engaged in child labor and 97.7 percent of whom were in hazardous child labor.

The data, however, does not provide the names and locations of the child laborers.

In his order, Bello directed DoLE regional/field offices to consolidate data from their social partners for the identification and profiling of the target child laborers to assess their needs and refer them to concerned agencies for provision of services and assistance needed by children and their families.

The profiling of the target child laborers will come from the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and through the Community-Based Monitoring System implemented by various local government units.

The Labor department, as the lead agency in the implementation of the Philippine Program against Child Labor and as the chairman of the National Child Labor Committee will be responsible for monitoring and reporting if a child has already been removed from child labor.

These initiatives are aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022, which targets to reduce the cases of child labor by 30 percent or 630,000 from the estimated 2.1 million child laborers nationwide.

According to a 2017 report of the United States Department of Labor, the Philippines has made significant strides in curbing child labor in poor communities at its worst forms.

It was the fifth year in a row that the Philippines was cited positively by the US report, which highlighted the assessment of Manila’s effort in eliminating the worst forms of child labor.

Based on Findings on the Worst Forms of Child Labor report, the Philippines is one of the two out of 23 countries in Asia-Pacific to receive a significant advancement rating, the highest ranking in the assessment.

The US Department of Labor commended the DoLE’s issuance of a revised list of hazardous work and activities prohibited for children or the Guidelines for the Employment of Migratory Sugarcane Workers and the Revised Rules on Labor Laws Compliance System, which gives priority to assessment of establishments and workplaces that employ children.

Also cited in the report are the regular conduct of training for Labor Laws Compliance Officers on Child Labor Assessment in enhancing DoLE personnel’s capacity in detecting and assessing child labor incidents and the hiring of additional labor laws compliance officers.