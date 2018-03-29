DoLE issues Holy Week pay rules

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd has urged private-sector employers to observe correct pay rules and general occupational safety and health labor standards as the country observes its most cherished Holy Week tradition by not working on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Black Saturday.

Bello on Wednesday issued Labor Advisory 04 (Series of 2018) pursuant to Proclamation 269 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte, affirming Maundy Thursday and Good Friday on March 29 and March 30, respectively, as regular holidays, and Black Saturday on March 31 as special non-working day throughout the country.

“I reiterate to our private-sector employers our call to observe the pay rules and other core labor and occupational safety and health standards during these holidays in the interest of workers’ welfare and protection,” Bello said.

The payment rules for the regular holidays on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are as follows:

If the employee did not work, he/she shall be paid 100 percent of his/her salary for that day. Sample computation: Daily rate + Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) x 100 percent. The COLA is included in the computation of holiday pay.

If the employee worked, he/she shall be paid 200 percent of his/her regular salary for that day for the first eight hours. Sample computation: Daily rate + COLA x 200 percent. The COLA is also included in computation of holiday pay.

If the employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work), he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on that day. Sample computation: Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked.

If the employee worked during a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her daily rate of 200 percent. Sample computation: [(Daily rate + COLA) x 200 percent)] + 30 percent Daily rate x 200 percent.

If the employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day. Sample computation: Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked.

For the special (non-working) day March 31 (Black Saturday), the following rules shall be observed:

If the employee did not work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply, unless there is a favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

If the employee worked, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her daily rate on the first eight hours of work. Sample computation: (Daily rate x 130 percent) + COLA).

If the employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work), he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on that day. Sample computation: Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked.

If the employee worked during a special day that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional fifty percent of his/her daily rate on the first eight hours of work. Sample computation: (Daily rate x 150 percent) + COLA.

If the employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a special day that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on that day. Sample computation: Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 150 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked.