DOLE issues pay rules for Chinese New Year

Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) urged private sector employers to observe proper pay rules for the Chinese New Year on January 28.

Under Proclamation 50, President Rodrigo Duterte declared Chinese New Year as a non-working holiday.

“No work, no pay” shall apply if the employee did not work on the 28th.

But if the employee worked, he will be paid an additional 30 percent of his daily rate for the first eight hours of work.

An additional 30 percent will be added if the employee worked for more than eight hours.

Meanwhile, if an employee worked on a non-working holiday on his rest day, he will be paid an additional 50 percent of this daily rate for the first eight hours of work.

Another 30 percent of his daily rate will be added if he exceeded eight hours of work.

MICAH VARDELEON