DOLE issues pay rules for Nov 30

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has come up with the correct pay rules for the November 30 regular holiday for strict compliance by the country’s private employers and businesses.

November 30 is a national public holiday to commemorate the birth of Andres Bonifacio, who is considered as the father of the Philippine revolution against Spanish colonization.

DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Monday issued Labor Advisory No.16, Series of 2016, setting the salary guidelines for workers who will report for during the work holiday.

Bello said proper observance of pay rules on regular holidays and special non-working days is good for business as it will lead to more productive and competent employees.

“I urge our private sector employers to observe the pay rules and core labor standards applicable on that day for our workers’ welfare and protection,” he added

The Bonifacio Day pay rules are as follows: