DOLE issues pay rules for Nov 30

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has come up with the correct pay rules for the November 30 regular holiday for strict compliance by the country’s private employers and businesses.
November 30 is a national public holiday to commemorate the birth of Andres Bonifacio, who is considered as the father of the Philippine revolution against Spanish colonization.
DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Monday issued Labor Advisory No.16, Series of 2016, setting the salary guidelines for workers who will report for during the work holiday.
Bello said proper observance of pay rules on regular holidays and special non-working days is good for business as it will lead to more productive and competent employees.
“I urge our private sector employers to observe the pay rules and core labor standards applicable on that day for our workers’ welfare and protection,” he added
The Bonifacio Day pay rules are as follows:
- If an employee did not work, he/she shall be paid 100 percent of his/her salary for that day. The COLA (cost of living allowance) is included in the computation of holiday pay. Sample computation: [(Daily rate + COLA) x 100 percent];
- If an employee worked, he/she shall be paid 200 percent of his/her regular salary for that day for the first eight hours. The COLA is also included in the computation of holiday pay. Sample computation: [(Daily rate + COLA) x 200 percent].
- If an employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work), he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on that day. Sample computation: [Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked];
- If an employee worked during a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her daily rate of 200 percent. Sample computation: [(Daily rate + COLA) x 200 percent] + (30 percent [Daily rate x 200 percent)]; and
- If an employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on that day. Sample computation: (Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).