DoLE issues rules on payment of June 12 wages

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has issued an advisory prescribing the proper payment of wages for Monday’s observance of Independence Day, June 12, a regular holiday.

Based on the pay rules issued by the DoLE, private sector workers who will report for work today are entitled to get 200 percent or “double pay” of their regular salaries for the first eight hours.

For work done in excess of eight hours, employees are entitled to an additional 30 percent of hourly rate.

If the employee did not work, he or she shall be paid 100 percent of his or her salary for that day.

If it falls on the employee’s rest day and he or she still reported for work, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her daily rate of 200 percent.

If the employee worked more than eight hours on his or her rest day on 12 June, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on the day.

“Employers should comply with general labor standards, particularly with the proper payment of wages because it contributes to the increased productivity of their workers and their business,” the DoLE said.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation 50 last year declaring, among others, Independence Day as regular holiday.

In commemoration of the 119th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine Independence, the DoLE will also hold today nationwide job and business fairs in 14 regions throughout the country.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said a total of 680 participants will be bringing with them 123,330 local, overseas and government jobs.

The top local jobs with the most number of vacancies are: Customer Service Representative – 5,455; Production Worker/Factory Worker/Production Helper – 5,210; Production Machine Operator – 5,200; Sales Associate Professional/ Sales Clerk/ Sales Representative – 1,208; Call Center Agent – 1,139; Police Officer (PO1) (Caraga) – 800; Service Crew – 642; Cashier – 572; Quality Control Inspector – 520; Merchandiser – 471; Marketing Assistant – 354; Kitchen Staff – 281; Salesman – 248; Accounting Assistant – 206; Intelligence Officer (Government) (Cordillera Administrative Region) – 183; Retail and Sales Agent – 180; Technical Support Representative – 170; Sewer – 150; Company Driver – 129; and Staff Nurse – 110.

For those seeking overseas employment, the top vacancies are: Hotel and Restaurant Services (Service Crew /Beautician /Receptionist/ Steward/ Waiter/ Waitress/ Bartender/ Barista/ Cashier/ Singer/ Dancer) – 2,764; Construction Worker (general) – 1,055; Professional Nurse – 710; Company Driver – 508; Laborer – 426; Cook (general) – 371; Physical Therapist – 309; Carpenter – 267; Mason – 247; Cleaner – 208; Car Driver – 205; Office Clerk – 200; Medical Technician – 168; Plumber – 162; Welder – 155; Pharmacist – 150; Household Service Worker – 130; Electrician – 116; Salesman – 101; and Production Machine Operator – 95.

The 2017 Independence Day is observed with the theme, “Kalayaan 2017: Pagbabagong Sama-Samang Balikatin.”

WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL