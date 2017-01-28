DOLE mulls moratorium on household workers deployment to Kuwait

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said they consider imposing temporary suspension of Filipino household service workers (HSW) deployment to Kuwait over increasing calls of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) for a moratorium. “We will make a decision on the proposed moratorium soon,” he said. Meanwhile, the labor chief directed the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to fast-track the facilitation of documents needed by the family of Jakatia Pawa for them to visit her grave in Kuwait. Pawa was executed on January 25 for killing her employer’s 22-year-old daughter in May 2007. Bello also instructed OWWA to provide financial and livelihood assistance to the family of Pawa.