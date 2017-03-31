DOLE order to ‘displace’ workers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has admitted that its Department Order (DO) 174 on contracting and sub-contracting will result in job displacements and job losses to some workers even as it assured those affected to provide them with training and seminars to reshape and improve their skills to meet future challenges.

“We believe that the new Department Order 174 can affect small and medium enterprises or businesses and some workers will be displaced. With this in mind, we have initially prepared to retool or reshape their skills if they are willing so that they may still earn income to support their families,” Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say said in a statement on Friday.

According to Say, the DOLE, in partnership with other government agencies, is prepared to accept and train workers from various industries to upgrade their skills and be qualified for other employment opportunities.

He said based on records and despite the displacement of workers, there are still larger manpower requirements in other sectors that need to be filled such as in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), construction and infrastructure and health-care sectors.

“We want to give them jobs and make them employable in other sectors. If there will be displaced workers, we have a workforce allocation intended for them. However, it will all depend on their willingness and eagerness to learn skills and knowledge that are beyond their expertise,” Say added.

He advised the workers to be displace to visit the nearest DOLE offices to avail of the livelihood and skills training provided by the Labor department and by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

Say said the displaced workers can also work overseas because the department continues to partner with the Japanese government in drafting the Technical Internship Program, which is expected to generate at least 35,000 jobs.

“The DOLE is in talks with the Japanese government. As of now, we are drafting the IRR [Implementing Rules and Regulations] and they are looking forward to the immediate commencement of the program. There are thousands of job orders from Japan and they want Filipinos to fill the said positions,” he added.

Say said they are crafting a Memorandum of Understanding with Israel for the hiring of Filipino caregivers.

“The Israeli government is expected to hire 200 Filipino caregivers per year and this number can increase through the years as their need arises. They also want Filipinos for their unique qualities, skills, hospitality and care,” he added.

Meanwhile, the department warns the public against individuals and agencies who are offering overseas Filipino workers and interested Filipinos various jobs in Japan and Israel.

“Avoid persons who assure you of a regular work in Japan and Israel. As of now, discussions are still ongoing. We suggest that Filipinos who are planning to work in the said countries to secure proper training and acquire certificates first so that they can immediately be qualified when recruitment commences,” Say said.