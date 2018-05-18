DoLE orders work stoppage at Hanjin

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has issued a work stoppage order (WSO) at the Hanjin shipyard in Subic, Zambales, after an accident that killed one worker and injured three others.

In a report to DoLE Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, Ma. Zenaida Angara-Campita, DoLE Region 3 director, said the accident happened on May 13 at the Binitican I-Tech Corp., a sub-contractor of Hanjin Heavy Industries Corp. Philippines (HHIC Phils).

Worker Ferdinand Leuterio died in the hospital from internal organ injury, two days after the accident.

The injured workers were identified as Gerry Bayuta, Johnny Alegre and Vailian Dela Cruz.

Campita said the victims were among the nine other workers resting on the scaffolding during their break when it collapsed.

An investigation by technical safety inspectors (TSIs) showed that the concentrated weight of the workers, raw materials and equipment might have caused the tilting of the scaffolding.

The team observed that the bolt of the scaffolding’s bracket was sheared.

The supervisor informed the TSIs that only two workers were authorized to work in the area.

Campita said the overall findings of the investigation revealed that the sub-contractor failed to strictly implement and monitor safety procedures.

“Clearly, there was an unsafe working condition because of an overload of workers and their equipment on the scaffolding, causing its sudden collapse. Aside from this, unsafe acts were also observed because of workers’ failure to use safety harnesses, as well as their supervisor’s failure to control them on the adherence to safety practices,” she added.

HHIC Phils is the largest shipyard in the Philippines and one of the largest private employers in the country with about 20,000 workers in 2017.

The WSO will remain in effect until Binictican I-Tech fully complies with occupational safety and health standards by submitting the required employer’s accident-illness report, among others, including the proof of financial assistance given to the fatality’s family and the other injured victims.

The sub-contractor must also submit proof of remittance of SSS, PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG coverage, as well as proof of payment of victims’ salary while recovering, Employees’ Safety Orientations (HSE Education Report) and revised work procedures in different areas of operations.