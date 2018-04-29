DOLE-Region 12 to hold jobs fair on Labor Day

The Department of Labor and Employment Office (DoLE) – Region 12 will hold a job and business fairs in General Santos City (GenSan) on May 1 offering about 6,000 job vacancies. At least 80 employers and recruitment agencies have pledged participation in the event to be held in a mall there. Sisinio Cano, DoLE-12 regional director, said they are targeting to generate about 3,000 job placements each for both overseas and local placements. He added that about 35 recruitment agencies are expected to join for the overseas placements in coordination with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration regional satellite office based in GenSan. Job vacancies abroad are for teachers in China; nurses, construction workers, cleaners and mechanics in Saudi Arabia; and cooks in Malta as DoLE is focusing their efforts on maximizing the vacancies for local placements. The top local vacancies are for service crew, household attendants, production workers, staff nurses, mall staff and new recruits for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police. Aside from the job fair, other government services will be offered – issuance of clearances and certifications for work-related requirements. The Department of Trade and Industry will also hold a trade fair, seminars on entrepreneurship, business counselling and a mall-based sales caravan while Tesda will conduct skills showcases and demonstrations.