DOLE soon to ban high heels

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will soon ban the wearing of high heels in workplaces, especially by women whose work requires them to stand for hours.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd disclosed over the weekend that he has ordered the DOLE’s Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC), the Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) and the Bureau of Special Working Concerns (BSWC) to immediately craft a policy that will prohibit employers, particularly shopping malls and hotels, from requiring their employees to wear high heels.

The policy will also prohibit employers from requiring salesladies and security guards to stand for long hours.

“The wearing of high-heeled shoes and standing for long hours or during the entire duration of their duty is an occupational safety and health hazard,” Bello pointed out.

The DOLE’s looming prohibition will also cover promodizers in supermarkets, waitresses, hotel and restaurant receptionists and flight attendants.

Bello’s order stemmed from the appeal aired by the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) to spare women from wearing high heels.

“Apart from the pain, working women also complain of injury after slipping, falling and tripping with high heel shoes on. This must be stopped. Women workers should not be compelled to put on high heeled shoes against their will. They should not be exposed to any harm and danger at all times,” the group said.

The group also called on the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to stop schools from requiring female students to wear high heels.