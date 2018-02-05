DOLE team to review labor pact with Israel

THE Philippine government, through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), is sending a top level team to Israel to review the terms of a proposed bilateral labor agreement (BLA) that is expected to provide greater protection and ease the entry of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Holy Land.

In an administrative order, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd instructed the team to clarify with their counterparts pending issues in forging a framework for the agreement and implementing protocols on the temporary employment of Filipino caregivers for the disabled and elderly in Israel.

The agreement, which has been pending for quite sometime, aims to stop the decline in the number of Filipino caregivers departing to work in Israel because of the illegal exorbitant “mediation fees” private recruitment agencies are charging applicants.

The Philippine team is composed of Undersecretaries Claro Arellano and Dominador Say, a ranking Philippine Overseas Employment Administration official and an official from the International Labor Affairs Bureau.

An official from the Department of Foreign Affairs will also join the team.

Bello said the Filipino officials and their Israeli counterparts would meet in Tel Aviv and submit recommendations for the early conclusion and signing of the agreement.

He expressed optimism that differences between the two groups will be harmonized.

“It is intended to save Filipino caregivers from paying excessive fees and provide them an additional layer of protection from accredited private agencies,” Bello said.

The government is also pushing other provisions that will guarantee adherence to recruitment laws to protect the rights workers, empower applicants and transferees and prevent cases of human trafficking.

Israel is host to about 20,000 Filipino caregivers who enjoy a minimum salary of $1,000 a month, which is higher than that offered in the household service workers category in other Middle East countries.

Filipino workers also enjoy excellent labor conditions and do not experience abuse and harsh conditions in the workplace owing to Israel’s sound legal system.

But the illegal exorbitant mediation fees recruitment agencies impose has resulted in a sharp decline in the number of Filipino workers in Israel.

The proposed agreement is expected to boost the deployment of Filipino caregivers by at least 200 a year and may increase through the years as the need arises.

“They want Filipino caregivers for their unique qualities, skills, hospitality, and care,” Say said.