DOLE, top networking site address job-skill mismatch

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has tied up with LinkedIn, one of the top business and employment-oriented social networking sites worldwide, in addressing a mismatch between skills and the actual jobs available in the market.

The mismatch is blamed as the prime driver of the country’s growing problem on underemployment.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Friday said LinkedIns would provide windows of opportunity for employers to peek into the skills of its Filipino members.

He added that the employment networking site has released its Philippine Skills Report, which shows the top skills of four million LinkedIn Filipino members, to help companies identify employees who fit its hiring criteria.

“The Philippine Skills Report of LinkedIn bares the list of in-demand jobs and top skills of around four million of its Filipino members. It will help companies to fulfill their hiring needs and for the job seekers to find right opportunities fitted with their expertise,” Bello said.

He added that the skills report will expand jobseekers’ career path decisions with increased job opportunities available in various industries, as the Philippines is currently considered as one of the Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

“The Philippines is currently one of the Asia’s fastest-growing economies, but this can only be maintained if companies can find the right talent and skill to foster business growth. In support of the Philippine government’s effort, LinkedIn is helping to bridge this gap and support local business by effectively connecting talent and skill with the right opportunities,” Bello said.

In the DoLE’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Report for 2013 to 2020, it identified key 275 occupations as in-demand and 102 occupations are listed as hard-to-fill from among key and emerging industries.

In-demand occupations refer to active occupations/job vacancies posted or advertised recurrently. These occupations have high turnover/replacement rate and are essentials in the operations of a company.

Organized labor has said that just this year, some 1.2 million college and vocational graduates find difficulty in getting a job because of a growing mismatch between their training and the job skills required by most employers.

According to the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), through spokesman Alan Tanjusay, the job-skill mismatch crisis in the country continues to grow, resulting in stiffer competition and prompting employers to put additional qualifications into the job descriptions for them to compete.

LinkedIn cited the Top 10 industry where its Filipino members came from, with Information and Technology topping the list, followed by Outsourcing, Education, Banking and Financial Services, Telecommunications, Real Estate, Healthcare, Computer Software, Oil and Gas and Manufacturing.

It also bared the most hired occupations on its site to guide possible Filipino members to sign up and look for in-demand job opportunities being offered by hiring companies.

Some of the most hired occupations on LinkedIn are Sales Professional, Software Developer, Customer Service Specialist, Marketing Specialist, Operations Manager, Recruiter, IT Support Specialist, Human Resource Professional, IT Consultant and Accountant.

“DoLE is working hand-in-hand with other partner agencies and organizations, including LinkedIn to address job-skill mismatch in our country. We need to bridge the gap between the skills and job opportunities for better career and economic gains,” Bello said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL