DOLE vows to boost informal sector inclusion

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Saturday met with members of an informal sector group in Davao City to inform them that the labor department supports their inclusion in the formal economy.

Officials of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and National Anti-Poverty Commission Workers in the Informal Sector Council (NAPC-WISC) met at the 6th Workers in the Informal Economy Labor Day in Davao City, which had the theme ”Boses, Pagkilala at Pakikilahok sa Pamamahala Tungo sa Matatag na Negosyo at Kabuhayan” (Voicing, Recognizing and Participating on Governance Toward Strong Businesses and Livelihood).

Speaking before the NAPC-WISC, Bello said they are fully behind the recommendation of the International Labor Organization (ILO) to provide the informal sector an enabling atmosphere to be absorbed by the formal economy

“Despite their economic and social contributions, workers in the informal sector are insufficiently covered by labor laws and standards. That is why DOLE is vying for the ILO’s edict,” Bello said in reference to ILO Recommendation No. 204.

Along with the NAPC-WISC, the labor department previously conducted consultative workshops to determine key policy gaps and challenges in relation to the government’s effort in addressing informality, as well as strategies and models to operationalize the transition from informal to the formal economy.

The workshops were made to aid legislation to address the root cause of informality and formalize informal economic units and their workers.

Also, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, DOLE launched Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan which aims to transform livelihood into competitive, resilient and sustainable enterprises by encouraging the formalization and growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the full implementation of the GoNegosyo Law, the MSME Development Plan, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2015 Action Agenda to Globalize MSMEs.

Bello also issued Department Order No. 173 or the revised guidelines in the implementation of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Programs or DILEEP.