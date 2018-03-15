Dolphy’s son, Rolly Quizon, passes away

FORMER actor and son of late “Comedy King” Dolphy, Rolly Quizon, passed away on Thursday.

Zsa Zsa Padilla, who was Dolphy’s partner for more than 20 years until his passing in 2012, relayed the news on her Twitter account @zsazsapadilla.

“R.I.P. Rolly Quizon,” the singer-actress simply posted late Thursday afternoon.

Reports said that Quizon collapsed in a supermarket in Quezon City on Friday and was immediately rushed to Capitol Medical Center where he was diagnosed to have suffered a stroke. Quizon was operated on the following day but never regained consciousness.

Quizon’s death was the second among Dolphy’s children—18 all in all—in less than a week. Half brother Dino Quizon passed away on Wednesday.

Rolly Quizon started his career in showbiz when he was only 14 years old, as Dolphy’s son in the hit ‘70s sitcom “John En Marsha.” He also earned a Metro Manila Film Festival Best Actor award in 1997 for his performance opposite Vilma Santos in “Burlesk Queen.”

As of posting time, the Quizons have yet to finalize the details of the wake and burial. CHRISTINA ALPAD