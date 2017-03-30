DOMC, San Lorenzo clash in deciding Game 3

De Ocampo Memorial College (DOMC) and Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL) face off for the inaugural National Capital Region Universities and Colleges in Luzon Athletic Association (NCRUCLAA) men’s basketball crown today at the Makati Coliseum.

The winner-take-all Game 3 is set at 10 a.m.

The Cobras took Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series, 92-87, but the Griffins tied the series with an 89-78 victory in Game 2 behind the solid performance of Jon Jon Gabriel.

DOMC head coach Ronnie Dojillo said Gabriel and CDSL’s perimeter game would be their main concerns entering Game 3.

“We have to limit the touches of Gabriel and their (CDSL) outside shots especially (Jan Dominic) Formento and (Thristan Edge) Laman,” said Dojillo.

Gabriel has been wreaking havoc in the finals, averaging 26.5 points per game for CDSL. The three-point shots were also part of the Griffins’ arsenal in their Game 2 win with Formente sinking six shots from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, coach Bonnie Garcia and the Griffins will keep the same game plan for Friday’s game.

“We will retain our defensive assignment. We will not let them (DOMC) have their chances. We will just repeat what we did last game, but in a hungrier fashion”, said Garcia.

He added his team would look forward to control the tempo of the game early on.

CDSL was able to limit the touches of Dahhrel Caranguian, who only scored 21 markers in Game 2 after his 30-point explosion in the series opener.

Besides Caranguian, the Cobras will rely on Jhonard Clarito, Redel Fabro, and Igi Boy Sabasaje.