More domestic flights cancelled–airport authorities

MORE domestic flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to the continuous rain from Tropical Depression “Maring”.

In an advisory, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) listed the cancelled flights:

Philippine Airlines (PAL):

PR2265 Manila-Naga

PR2266 Naga-Manila

PR2261 Manila-Naga

PR2262 Naga-Manila

PAL Express:



2P2921 Manila-Legaspi

2P2922 Legaspi-Manila

Skyjet:

M8-421 Manila-Siargao

M8-422 Siargao-Manila

M8-816 Manila-Basco

M8-817 Basco-Manila

Cebgo:

DG6031 Manila-San Jose (Mindoro)

DG6032 San Jose-Manila

DG6041 Manila-Busuanga

DG6042 Busuanga-Manila

DG6113 Manila-Naga

DG6114 Naga-Manila

Affected passengers may rebook or refund within 30 days from their original flight dates. Penalties and charges are waived, the airlines said. BENJIE L. VERGARA