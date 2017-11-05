Domestic flights cancelled in parts of PH due to bad weather

The Manila International Airport Authority announced the cancellation of flights from Manila to Basco, Tuguegarao and Cauayan on Sunday due to bad weather.

The cancelled flights are:

Skyjet M16/M17 Manila – Basco – Manila

PAL Express 2P 2084/2085 Manila – Basco – Manila

Cebu Pacific 5J 506/507 Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

Cebu Pacific 5J 504/505 Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

PAL Express 2P 2014/2015 Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

Cebu Pacific 5J 196/197 Manila – Cauayan – Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region and rest of Central Luzon,

It warned of possible flashfloods and landslides in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, Calabarzon and the provinces of Aurora, Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

Calabrzon is composes of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon. REICELENE IGNACIO, BENJIE VERGARA

