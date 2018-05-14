Dominguez criticizes calls to shelve Train implementation

Proposals to suspend a tax reform law present bigger risks than concerns that China has required the Duterte administration to put up collateral for loans extended to the Philippines, a Cabinet official said.

“There is no collateral here,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters.

“I don’t know what the other countries are doing, but here they are not asking us collateral,” he added.

A state-owned Chinese newspaper in March said that repayment terms for $7.34 billion in loans and grants to the Philippines used “certain natural resources as collateral,” a claim later denied by Beijing.

Last month, the Philippines and China signed a $62-million loan agreement to help fund the construction of the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project in Northern Luzon and a separate accord on economic and technical cooperation providing for a $79-million grant for at least four other projects.

Dominguez said these projects, which are part of the administration’s centerpiece “Build Build Build” program, would be affected if legislators push for the suspension of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian last week said he would recommend the suspension of the implementation of excise taxes on oil or increase the P200 cash aid for poor families if inflation rate continues to increase beyond 4 percent by end of the third quarter.

Dominguez, in a statement, said “The suspension of the tax reform program will certainly tend to slow down the ‘Build Build Build’ program, and possibly negatively affect the government’s ability to fund the free tuition program as well as the increase in salaries of the police and military”.

The Finance department said the Train law had a direct impact on just non-alcoholic beverages, tobacco, electricity, gas, and other fuels, and transportation that was felt in the first quarter.

It also pushed inflation up by just 0.4 percentage points, lower than the estimated 0.7 percentage points.

The department claimed that other factors such as a rise global oil had driven inflation to 4.5 percent in April.

“The current spike in inflation is only temporary,” Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said.

“All these programs we are implementing, which are made possible because of the additional revenues from Train, are meant precisely to prevent prices from rising further in the future,” he added.

“Train is a long-term measure that would push the economy to a much higher development path, create more jobs and improve the living conditions for our people.”