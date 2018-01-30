Dominguez to meet with Alibaba’s Ma

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd will be meeting with Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma later this week to discuss digital commerce developments that could help fuel micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) growth in the Philippines, the Finance department said on Monday.

Dominguez will be leading a Philippine delegation and the meeting will be held in Hangzhou, China on February 1, the department said in a statement.

“We will look at the financial regulations in China and explore how we can tap digital technologies to empower our MSMEs, especially those in the countryside, the same way that Jack Ma did to help small enterprises in China gain a foothold in the global e-commerce industry,” Dominguez was quoted as saying

Dominguez and Ma met briefly in November last year in Manila when the Chinese technology entrepreneur paid a courtesy call on President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang.

Ma invited Dominguez to visit China for more extensive discussions on how to ensure an “enabling financial regulatory environment” for e-commerce growth in the Philippines, with MSMEs as the primary beneficiaries.

The Duterte administration wants to establish a secure, seamless and efficient digital payment system that will enable Filipinos to sell and buy online and easily tap credit facilities even with limited loan histories, Dominguez said.

The Philippine delegation, which will include central bank officials, is also scheduled to visit the Alibaba Business School, an institution focused on implementing the Alibaba Group’s e-commerce training system, and take part in a January 31-February 2 lecture series.

The school is located next to the Alibaba head office in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province in east China. The institute was jointly established with the Hangzhou Normal University of China in October 2008.

The three-day New Economy Workshop organized by Alibaba and tailor-fit to the Philippine setting, meanwhile, “will incorporate firsthand experience with real-life e-commerce applications in an effort to provide a framework for creating a regulatory environment that encourages growth across the fintech (financial technology), logistics, e-commerce and big data industries,” the Finance department said.

Alibaba Cloud, the group’s cloud computing arm, will also include a lecture on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for smart traffic management, which the department said could become a useful tool to help ease congestion in Metro Manila.

Ma told Dominguez during their 2017 meeting that he wanted to help create a cashless society in the Philippines and connect the country’s e-commerce markets to other markets in Europe, China and elsewhere.