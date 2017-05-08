Dominguez named new ADB board chairman

Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd has been appointed chairman of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors ahead of the bank’s 51st Annual Meeting next year, the Department of Finance (DoF)announced on Sunday.

“The Finance Secretary assumed the chairmanship of the ADB Board of Governors ahead of this financial institution’s 51st Annual Meeting in 2018 that will be held in the Philippines,” the DoF said.

Dominguez will replace Japan Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, who chaired the Board during the Manila-based lender’s 50th Annual Meeting that was concluded at the weekend in Yokohama.

The ADB Board of Governors is the ADB’s highest policy-making body and has one representative from each member country.

