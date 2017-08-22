Dominguez sees continued improvements at Customs despite leadership change

FINANCE Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd believes that the improvements in the operations at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) will continue despite the leadership change in the bureau.

“I am very confident in the new appointee who is Sid Lapeña. He is a very honest, thorough and very straight guy. So I expect that the improvements will continue and we will move forward with the current thrust of the agency,” he said in a forum held on Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Isidro Lapeña as the new Customs commissioner. He will replace Nicanor Faeldon who resigned in the midst of the controversy and public uproar over the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment that slipped past the Customs zone.

The BOC is under the finance department.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO