Dominguez: Tax amnesty in place ‘before yearend’

A planned amnesty program for delinquent taxpayers could be implemented before the end of the year, a Cabinet official said on Monday, provided that pending legislation is approved next month by Congress.

“[It] depends on how complex the requirements will be, but [the amnesty will be in place]definitely before year-end,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters.

He also told rural bankers in Davao that “we aim to have a tax amnesty bill pass Congress in the next month”.

A tax amnesty is part of the so-called Package 1B of tax reforms, which also calls for changes to the motor vehicle user’s charge and bank secrecy laws, that the Finance department had wanted Congress to pass in the first quarter.

Officials have expressed hope of a June approval but Congress has just two weeks to act before adjourning its second regular session beginning June 2. Legislators will go back to work on July 23.

The Finance department has warned of the potential revenue impact from delays to Package 1B, which aims to complement the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law passed in December and implemented at the start of the year.

Train 1B revenues have been factored in this year’s fiscal program and the government estimates it to generate P182.7 billion up to 2022.

Several tax amnesty bills are pending in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Finance department, in particular, has expressed support for House Bill (HB) 7105, which proposes a pardon for all unpaid internal revenue taxes imposed by the government for 2017.

Amid the legislative delays, Dominguez said the department was targeting the submission of the third and fourth packages of the government’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program by the third week of July.

Package 3 covers property taxation while Package 4 aims to reform capital income taxation. Package 2, which calls for lower corporate income taxes and the rationalization of fiscal incentives, was submitted to the House in January.

“To prepare for conditions of high growth and more intensive economic activity, we need to prepare our systems and institutions. This is the reason why we are pushing ahead with the succeeding packages of the tax reform program,” Dominguez said.