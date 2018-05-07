Dominguez wants Teves to chair SSC

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd has recommended the appointment of former finance chief Margarito “Gary” Teves as head of the Social Security System’s (SSS) policymaking body.

“I said Gary is a good guy to consider, he was a legislator before [and]he performed quite well as the president of LBP (Land Bank of the Philippines) and secretary of Finance,” Dominguez told reporters in an interview.

Teves was Landbank president before his stint as Finance secretary from 2005 to 2010. International finance magazine The Banker named him the “Best Finance Minister” in Asia in 2009.

The chairmanship of the Social Security Commission (SSC) has been vacant since February when President Rodrigo Duterte decided not to renew the appointment of Amado Valdez.

The SSC chairman heads the governing board that is responsible for the governance of the state-owned pension fund in terms of providing policy directions, monitoring and overseeing management actions.

The chairman also performs quasijudicial functions via decisions rendered in cases involving disputes over social security coverage, benefits, contributions and penalties.