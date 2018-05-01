Dominican Republic breaks with Taiwan

BEIJING: The Dominican Republic and China announced on Tuesday they were establishing diplomatic relations as the Caribbean country became the latest nation to dump Taiwan, leaving it with just 19 diplomatic allies around the globe.

Taipei said it was “deeply upset” at the decision, which it blamed on “dollar diplomacy.” The move deepens the island’s international isolation while its giant neighbor flexes its economic and political might on the global stage.

The Dominican Republic said it believed its switch to ties with China would be “extraordinarily positive for the future of our country”, in an official statement.

“The Dominican Republic recognizes that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory,” it added.

Taiwan is a self-ruling democracy which sees itself as a sovereign nation but has never formally declared independence from the mainland. Beijing considers it a renegade province to be brought back into the fold and is increasing international pressure to prevent any recognition of the island.

Beijing announced on Tuesday morning that it would exchange ambassadors with the Dominican Republic “as soon as practicable.”

Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu said the government “deeply regrets that Dominican Republic and China established ties on May 1.”

Wu said the ministry “strongly condemns China’s objectionable decision to use dollar diplomacy to convert Taiwan’s diplomatic allies” and accused Beijing of failing to honor its promises to those countries it had wooed away.

Its actions had damaged cross-strait relations and eroded trust, said Wu, who blamed China’s financial incentives for ending Taiwan’s 77-year alliance with the Dominican Republic.

The foreign ministry had summoned the Caribbean country’s ambassador to deliver a protest and tell him to close the embassy, Wu said.

Taiwan now has 19 diplomatic allies left—10 in Latin America and the Caribbean, two in Africa, six small island nations in the Pacific and the Vatican.

Beijing and the Holy See severed diplomatic relations in 1951 and remain at odds over who should appoint bishops.

But an apparent warming of relations between China and the Vatican—considered Taiwan’s most powerful remaining official ally—has triggered concerns that the Holy See may also switch allegiance in what would be a crushing blow to Taipei.

Wu insisted that ties with the Holy See “would not be in immediate danger” even if there were a breakthrough agreement on designating bishops in China.

In June last year Panama cut ties with Taipei to open relations with Beijing while Costa Rica did so in 2007.

“This latest development is proof, yet again, that Taiwan needs to focus its energies developing solid and multifaceted ties with unofficial diplomatic allies,” said J. Michael Cole, a Taipei-based senior fellow at the University of Nottingham’s China Policy Institute.

AFP