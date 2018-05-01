Domogan, Lee top John Hay Invitational

Mauricio Domogan and Lee Il No combined for a 132 to capture the overall gross crown while Lee Dai Il and Rey Dayasen took the overall net championship with a 164 in the Camp John Hay Invitational golf tournament at the John Hay Golf Club in Baguio City recently.

Jeong Sek Jun and Park Chang Bae assembled a 163 from rounds of 81-82 to clinch the Class A title while Elisa Abriol and Greg Lamanilao pooled a 163 from 81-82 to rule Class B of the annual member-guest team championship hosted by JHGC headed by chairman of the board Bob Sobrepeña.

Jun Tolete and Luke Umaming turned in a 164 from a pair of 82s to dominate Class C while Bayani Coching and Jan Anthony Coching bagged the Class D diadem with a 161 from rounds of 80 and 81.

Mario Benitez and Emilio Curran, on the other hand, topped the guest/sponsor division with a 155 from a 75 and 80 while Mark Henderson took the individual title in the guest/sponsor category with a 77 (40-37).