Don Bosco magazine wins back-to-back awards

Family Matters Magazine, Don Bosco School’s official publication won its second CMMA (Catholic Mass Media Awards) for Best Family-Oriented Magazine for two years in a row.

Fr. Bernard ‘Drans’ Nolasco, SDB, the quarterly magazine’s adviser, believes judges of the CMMA, which honors media with proven technical excellence and emphasizes good values, singled out the magazine because it’s free from commercialism.

“We have no advertisements (Don Bosco Press, Inc. is the magazine’s sole publisher). There was a time when we got advertising offers. I admit they were tempting, but we made do without them.”

This way, the magazine can publish articles that help the family grow stronger without having to protect the interests of big business.

Reader feedback shows that the favorite topics are fatherhood and sexuality.

The magazine has a special section devoted to reader feedback. Other sections are earmarked for parents, the youth and children through the colorful Robotars, a pull-out section that features easy quizzes, simple stories and others.