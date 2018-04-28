Don Celso Tuason & Valley Founder’s Cup fires off May 10

The Valley Golf and Country Club will host from May 10 to 13, the 19th Don Celso Tuason & Valley Founder’s Cup in Antipolo, Rizal.

The member-guest 36-hole competition will use a Stableford point system while the Sponsor’s divisions will employ the System 36 scoring system.

The format of play at Valley’s North course is best ball while an aggregate format will be used in the South course.

Registration fee per team is P10,000 inclusive of two practice rounds (one for each course), raffle entry, giveaways, and a dinner during the award’s night.

A mandatory “Piligan” fee of P500 will be collected from players on each play date. It can be used anytime and anywhere except on the putting green. As the Filipino term “pili” implies, players may choose his/her better shot after using his/her Piligan.

Valley members and spouses with established Valley handicaps are eligible to join. Deadline for registration is until April 9.

The tournament is presented by PLDT Enterprise.